Alice Virginia Hensley

She was preceded in death by her parents, W. M. “Big Bill” and Rhoda McDavid Hensley; sisters, Jean Hensley and Bea Wininger; brothers, Clarence and Herbert Hensley.

Alice is survived by her sisters, Mary Ruth Lane, Shirley Jenkins and husband Norman, Mildred Pierson and husband Bobby Joe, Ella Mae Williams and husband Paul and Margaret Thacker; brothers, Dewey Hensley and Worley Hensley and wife Linda; sister-in-law, Janie Hensley; aunt, Opal Hensley; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City. Friends may also call anytime at the residence.

A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Larry Tolley officiating. Music will be provided by The Hensley Family.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday at Rogers Family Cemetery in Yuma. Alice’s nephews will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:55 a.m.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.scottcountyfuneralhome.com.

Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City is serving the Hensley family.