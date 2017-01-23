Born in Brigham City, Utah, she has lived most of her life in Rockford, Illinois. In later years, she finished her professional career in Roanoke, VA and then moved to East Tennessee upon retirement. She was an accountant. Shirley attended First Baptist Church of Fall Branch, where she was involved in Sunday School. She was a member of the Ruritan Club and enjoyed gardening. Her favorite thing was just to spend time with her family; and to play with her beloved pet, Max.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Norma Liles; and brother, Robert Lee Liles.

Shirley is survived by her husband of 53 years, Dan McCarthy; daughter, Bonnie White and husband Brad; son, Shawn McCarthy and wife, Jennifer; three grandchildren, Breanna Smith and husband Tanner, Taylor White, and Elaina McCarthy; sister, Linda Thomas and husband, Larry; brother, David Liles and wife, DeeDee; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Tuesday at Hamlett-Dobson, Fall Branch Chapel. The memorial service will follow at 7pm in the funeral home chapel.

Please go to www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Shirley McCarthy.