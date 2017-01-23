In addition to his mother he is survived by a son, Jacob Z. Scheffers (Katie), a brother Shawn E. Scheffers (Gail McMurray), uncles Gary L. “Butch” Hoaglund, Dale Runberg and an aunt Delores Runberg, one niece, Whitney H. Scheffers, a grand nephew, Hayden A. Black, and many cousins. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his Uncle Gene R. Hoagland and his Aunt Judy Becker Hoaglun

The family will receive friends Wednesday, January 25, 2017 from 10:30-11:00 am in The Fireside Room at Oak Hill Funeral Home, followed by a brief Christian Prayer Service with Dr. Greg Burton officiating. The family will also receive friends Wednesday, January 25, 2017 from 7:00-8:00 pm at Doughty- Stevens Funeral Home on Tusculum Boulevard, Greeneville, TN followed by a brief Christian Prayer Service conducted by Dr. Phil Hoskins. Music will be provided by Cindy Parham Luttrell.

A private Inurnment Service will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery in Greeneville, TN at a later date.

The care of Sheldon L. “Skip” Scheffers and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.