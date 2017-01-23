R.Z. Hensley

R.Z. was also a published author, having had articles in books about the history and people of Greene County. He was also a contributing writer to a book on the history of his surname title “The Hensley Family 1583-2003.” Genealogy was one of his fields of expertise and interest, along with several others, including mechanical repairs, vegetable gardening and fishing.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Junell Bernard Hensley; sister, Thelma Stanley; brother, Fred Hensley.

R.Z. is survived by two sons, William K. “Bill” Hensley and wife, Debra S. of Kure Beach, NC, and Robert Z. “Bob” Hensley and wife, Terri P. of Destin, FL; three grandchildren, Matt, Ben and Katie; and great-granddaughter, Madison. Several nieces and nephews and his extended family of residents and staff at Preston Place 1

The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 12-1:30 pm at Glen Alpine United Methodist Church. The funeral service will follow at 1:30 pm with Rev. Richard L. Hayes officiating. Burial will follow in East Tennessee Cemetery. Military Rites will be accorded by The American Legion, Hammond Post #3 and Gate City Post # 265.

Pallbearers will be Jonathan Bailey, Mike Bailey, Tom Zollman, Neal Morrell, Eddie Williams and Dennis Conkin. Carl Childress will be an honorary pallbearer.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 950 W. Faris Rd., Greenville, SC 29605.

