Paul was born on June 28, 1929 to the late John and Loretta McCoy in Sneedville, TN but resided in Kingsport most of his life. He was a loving husband, father and friend. Paul was an avid Atlanta Braves fan and retired from Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center as a physical therapy technician after 35 years.

Paul is survived by two sons, Gary McCoy of Chattanooga, TN and Scott McCoy and special friend, Sharon Hutchins of Kingsport; his little granddog, Cloe and special friends, Dennis Hall and George Arnold.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services or anytime at the home of his son Scott.

A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 7:00 pm with the Pastor Leland Salyer officiating.

A Graveside Service will be conducted at 11:00 am on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 in the Garden of the Last Supper of Oak Hill Memorial Park. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at 10:45 am in the cemetery.

An online guest registry may be signed by visiting www.oakhillfh.com.

The care of Paul S. McCoy and his family has been entrusted to The Staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.