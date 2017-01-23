DRYDEN, VA - Billy Wright Jessee III, age 55, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2017, at his home in Dryden, VA. He was a lifelong resident of the Dryden community. Billy is preceded in death by his parents Bill and Joy Hobbs Jessee of Dryden, VA. Billy Wright Jessee III was a local business operator as Owner/ Operator of Powell Valley Stone, in Dot, VA.

He is survived by his wife, Renee Litton Jessee and one daughter Kellee Jessee of Dryden; two sisters, Rebecca Jessee of Dryden, VA and Sandra Jessee of Big Stone Gap, VA. Also, his wonderful companion Toby.

Visitation for Billy Wright Jessee III will be from 6-8 on Tuesday, Jannuary 24, 2017 in the funeral home chapel. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, January 25, 2017, at 11 a.m. in the Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Pennington Gap, VA with the Rev. Barry Sarver, pastor of Dryden United Methodist Church and Dennis Ashley officiating. Burial will follow in the Jessee Family Cemetery in Dryden, VA.

Pallbearers will be Gerald Litton, James Scalf, Rick Gibson, Dennis Ashley, Jerry Hudson, Donnie Carter and Landon Litton.

To sign the guest book or view the obituary visit www.sturgillfuneralhome.com .

Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.