Annie Ruth Hafele

Born November 1, 1922 in a small town in middle Tennessee, in Sumner County, she was the daughter of William Auburn Stinson and Addie Pauline Escue. She completed high school in Tell City, Indiana, received an undergraduate degree from Purdue University, and received an advanced degree from East Tennessee State University. She was married to the late Marion Franklin Hafele and they had two children.

Long time interests included teaching at the secondary level from which she retired, international and domestic travel, and gardening. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Kingsport.

Survivors include her daughter, Sue Ann Hafele and son, David Auburn Hafele.

Following cremation, inurnment of remains will be at Cliff Cemetery in Cannelton, Indiana.

