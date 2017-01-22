Virginia Yelton Randolph

Virginia was a North Carolina native, born to the late Monroe and Mae Hill Yelton.

She loved flowers and was often found in the garden. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with family.

Virginia was a member of Bad Creek Baptist Church in North Carolina.

In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by: her husband, Lida Randolph, who passed away on December 22, 1994; and three siblings, Ralph Yelton, Mildred Yelton and James Yelton.

Survivors include: two daughters, Linda Guy and her husband Bill, and Marsha Randolph; grandchildren, Tiffany Blanton, Erica Guy and William Guy; one great grandchild, Paige Blanton; one sister, Doris Whitson; and one brother, Roy Yelton.

The family of Virginia Randolph will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 6:00 PM Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at Morris-Baker. The funeral service will follow with Rev. Roy Yelton officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at Oak Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, 2501 Hwy 81 N, Jonesborough, TN 37659, on Wednesday for 11:00 AM graveside services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Oakland Avenue Baptist Church, 2823 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, 37601.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the Randolph family via www.morrisbaker.com.

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Randolph family. (423) 282-1521