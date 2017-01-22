Virginia Starnes Hickman

Virginia was born September 27, 1926, the oldest child of Gladstone and Reba Starnes. Her sister, Mary Ellen Peeples also predeceased her, while her brother Ronnie Starnes survives.

A lifelong resident of Kingsport and member of the First Broad Street United Methodist Church (and the Greer Memorial Sunday School Class), and a proud graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School and Wesleyan College (Macon, Georgia), Virginia spent the first few years of her adult life teaching at Lincoln Elementary School. She then left that work to raise her two girls, returning to teaching after her husband died when she was 45 years old. With great memories and the highest affection for the teaching profession, Virginia retired from Johnson Elementary School in 1988, after also spending a number of years at Jefferson Elementary School. She then turned her attention to service with Meals on Wheels and to adoring, and being adored by, her daughters and their families. Her trademark smile and quick humor remained with her to the end. A testament to the love she engendered in others was reflected in the extraordinary care she received at Brookdale (assisted living facility) during the last week of her life. Working under very difficult circumstances, every person there treated Virginia like she was their mother. The love they had developed for Virginia during her stay there was apparent and their overwhelming kindness will always be remembered by the family.

Virginia is survived by daughters, Jan Hickman Stair (Kent) and Kathy Hickman Huff (John); four grandchildren, Taylor Stair (Alden), Hannah Stair Roberts (Ricky), Holly Huff Walker (Alex) and J.B. Huff; three great grandchildren, Leighton Stair, Harrison Stair and Bodie Walker; brother, Ronnie Starnes (Betty); nieces, Diane Starnes Hawkins and Karen Starnes; and nephews, Bill Peeples and Bob Peeples.

The family will receive friends from 2:30 to 4:00 p.m. on Monday at First Broad Street United Methodist Church Parlor. The funeral service will follow at 4:00 p.m. in the Chapel of the First Broad Street United Methodist Church with Pastor Joe Green officiating.

Graveside services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Tuesday with Oak Hill Memorial Park. Those attending the graveside are asked to meet at the cemetery by 9:45 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the First Broad Street United Methodist Church, 100 E Church Cir, Kingsport, TN 37660or the charity of your choice.

