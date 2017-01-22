Vera Thompson

She was born in Middleburg, VA on December 6, 1957. Vera was a caregiver and employed by the state of Virginia, and loved to quilt in her spare time.

She was preceded in death by her father, Hubert Fredrick Lawson and a daughter Holly Anderson.

Vera leaves to cherish her precious memories, husband Johnny Thompson, her mother Beulah Lawson; 2 daughters Jennifer Harrison (Jeremiah), and Michelle Thompson (Alex); a son Matthew Anderson; 5 grandchildren, 4 sisters and 2 brothers. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

A gathering of Vera’s family and friends will be held Tuesday, January 24, 2017 from 5 to 7 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA and anytime at the home.

Funeral service will follow at 7 PM with Brother Johnny Duncan officiating. Vera will be laid to rest Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at 1 PM in the Lawson- Meredith Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:50 PM.

