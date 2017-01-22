Martha Jane Huffman Fleenor

Martha enjoyed cooking and gardening. She cherished her time with her family and going to church. She was a faithful member of Charity Chapel for 20 years and she has left a beautiful legacy for her family to treasure.

Martha was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Fred Fleenor; two sons, John Fleenor, and James Fleenor; five brothers; two sisters; one great-grandchild; one great-great- grandchild; and one daughter-in-law, Betty Fleenor. Martha is survived by her son, Dan Fleenor and wife Donna; two daughters, Ellen Blakely and husband Junior, and Mary Belle Jackson and husband Ralph; two sisters, Margaret Hayes and husband Adam, and Grace Dishner and husband Pete; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 9 great-great-grandchildren; and daughter-in-law, Carolyn Fleenor.

The family will receive friends on Monday, January 23, 2017 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at East Lawn Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 pm, immediately following the visitation with Pastor Mike Owens officiating. Interment services will be held on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at 12:00 pm at East Lawn Memorial Park in the Garden of Everlasting Life I. Serving as pallbearers will be Harold Kaywood, Homer Hayes, John Hayes, Frank Hayes, Ray Hayes, and Mike Hayes.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the family.