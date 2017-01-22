Kathryn Irene Weaver

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Jacob and Irene Weaver; maternal grandparents, David and Kate Adams.

Kathryn loved working outside planting flowers and planting a garden. She loved the beach and NASCAR, but most of all she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Kathryn is survived by her three children; daughter, Sandra Kay Edson and husband, Ron; sons, James Daniel “Danny” Ashley, John David Weaver and his girlfriend, Shannon Clark; grandsons, Peyton Ashley, Garret Weaver and several cousins. She is also survived by some very special friends, Mr. and Mrs. Dale Cole, Faye Greene, Mr. and Mrs. Bob Sigmon and Mr. and Mrs. Earl Sammons.

The funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 pm Tuesday, January 24, 2017 in Akard Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Millard Johnson officiating. The committal and interment will follow in Gunnings cemetery. Pallbearers will be David Pendleton, Joe Mike Akard, Roy Adams, Harry Weaver, Jim Cooper and Earl Sammons. Honorary Pallbearers will be Mr. Dale Cole, Mr. Bob Sigmon and Don Adams. The family will receive friends 6:00 – 8:00 pm, Monday, January 23 at Funeral Home.

Condolences and memories may be sent to the family at akardfuneralhome.com

Akard Funeral Home, 1912 West State St., Bristol, TN (423) 989-4800 is serving the family of Mrs. Weaver.