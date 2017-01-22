Hazel was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a dedicated employee of the Kingsport Press for thirty plus years. She loved to work and enjoyed tending to her yard and flowers. Hazel was a member of Vermont United Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Ewin Wilder; sisters, Mamie Kilgore, Francis Bishop, Edith Mays and Doris Shaeffer; brother, Jay Harrison.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Mark Wilder and wife, Charlene and Barry Wilder; grandson, Daniel Wilder and wife, Leigh Ann; sisters, Louise Thompson and Jean Carter; brothers, Bob Harrison, Darrell Harrison, Larry Harrison and Jim Harrison; several nieces and nephews and her church family also survive.

The family will receive friends 4:00-6:00 p.m. Sunday, January 22, 2017 at the residence of Carolyn Stonecipher, 4518 Willmary Drive, Kingsport, TN, 37664.

A Graveside Service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 23, 2017 in The Garden of Devotion at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Pastor Christi Taylor and Rev. Danny Hensley officiating.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials in Hazel’s memory be made to, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Vermont United Methodist Church, 1817 Bloomingdale Road, Kingsport, TN, 37660.

The family extends their sincere gratitude to Hazel’s special care givers and Smokey Mountain Hospice for their compassionate care of our mother.

The care of Hazel Wilder and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.