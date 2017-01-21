She was a native and lifelong resident of Kingsport.

Sudie was a bank teller at First American, AmSouth and retired from Regions Bank. She attended Fellowship Free Will Baptist Church.

Sudie was preceded in death by her husband and best friend, Jim Linkous; parents, Luther and Maxie Slaughter Cox; sister, Barbara Harless; brother, Tommy Cox and a brother in law, Leonard Harless.

Surviving are her brother, Tracy Cox; sister in law, Phyllis Cox; several nieces; nephews; great nieces; great nephews and a host of friends.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 – 2:30 pm Sunday, January 22, 2017 at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.

A Celebration of Life Service will follow in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel with Pastor Bob Lewis officiating. Music will be provided by Becky Tester and Alyssa Barrett.

A Graveside Service will follow in Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of Resurrection. Pallbearers will be nephews and great nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fellowship Free Will Baptist Church, 2313 Portland Ave., Kingsport, TN 37660.

An online guest registry may be signed by visiting www.oakhillfh.com.

The care of Sudie Cox Linkous and her family has been entrusted to Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.