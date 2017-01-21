She lived most of her life in Kingsport. She had several jobs, including hair stylist and welder. Her greatest loves were her nieces, nephews (always sending them birthday cards), her friends, and her animals. She loved to be outside, walking the Greenbelt, seeing the deer, and breathing the fresh air.

Bek was preceded in death by her mother, Rhodonda Hill.

She is survived by her father, James Hill; brother, David Hill and wife, Susan; niece and nephew, Leslie Smith and husband Nate and Corey Hill and wife, Katie; and great-nieces and great-nephews, Noah Smith, Lorelei, Jack, Felicity, and Sloan Hill.

A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday at 2:00 pm at the NHC Healthcare gathering room.

Please go to www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Rebecca (Bek) Hill.