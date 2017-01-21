Loraine Brooks Price

She was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Kate Brooks; great-grandson, Joshua Bullington; sister, Mary Brooks Altom and husband Bill; brothers-in-law, Paul Price and wife Adrion, H. M. Price, and Bud Price; and sister-in-law, Brenda Price.

She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Barlow Price; daughters, Kathie Parrott and husband John of Rogersville, Beckie Livesay and husband Larry of Talbott; grandchildren, Jeremy Parrott and wife Heather, Lori Smith and husband, Greg; great-grandchildren, Drew and Paxton Parrott, Aiden and Kara Smith; brother-in-law, Ronnie Price; sisters-in-law, Vivian Price and Faye Price; several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of Signature Health and Rehab of Rogersville for their kind, outstanding care.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, January 22, 2017, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. Funeral services will follow with Rev. John Parrott and Dr. Andy Willis officiating. Graveside services will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday, January 23, 2017, at McKinney Cemetery. Condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.