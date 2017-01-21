Janet Palmer

Preceding her in death was her husband of 48 years, Robert Palmer.

Janet is survived by 4 children, Bryan Palmer and wife, Donna of Gray, Greg Palmer and wife, Yvonne of Church Hill, Angela Palmer Bell and husband, Eric of Kingsport, and Andrew Palmer and wife, Tonya of Gate City; grandchildren, Autumn Palmer of Gray, Katrina Palmer of Hampton, TN, Tyler Cobb and wife, Yotisha of Savannah, GA, Brianna Bell of Kingsport, and Austin and Peyton Palmer of Gate City; great-grandson, Blayne Palmer of Hampton, TN; several nieces and nephews; and a dear friend and companion, Wayland Childress of Kingsport.

The family will receive friends on Monday from 5-7:30 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7:30 pm with Pastor Jeff Strong officiating.

The graveside service will be conducted on Tuesday at 10:00 am at East Lawn Memorial Park. Those wishing to attend the service should meet at the cemetery at 9:45 am.

Pallbearers will be Darren Lawson, Mike Manis, Pat Shanks, Dwight Ingram, Barry Jones and Kim Dickson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Wellmont Hospice House, 280 Steeles Rd., Bristol, TN 37620.

The family would like to thank the entire staff of Wellmont Hospice House for taking excellent care of Janet.

