Jane M. Kinkead

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ben H. Kinkead; parents, Wilbur M. and Grace Hughes McConnell; brother, M.J. McConnell; sister, Ann M. Williams; and nephew, George Grills, Jr.

Jane is survived by her daughter, Jan Hiltzheimer and husband, Fitz of Savannah, GA; 2 grandsons, Fitz Hiltzheimer IV and wife, Kelly of Savannah, and Ben Hiltzheimer and wife, Kristin of Durham, NC; 5 precious great-grandchildren, Haley, Sara, Maya, Tec and

Sid; dearly loved nieces and nephews, Jane Jones, Pat Grills, Mickey Grills, Jean Smith, Harry Nelms and Forrest Richards; dear friends, Christine Trimble, Wayne and Kay Ladd, Mona Kelly, Clint Hensley, Bridget Franklin, Debra Gillenwater, Sharon Anderson, Teresa Wallin; and Amedysis Hospice Care nurses, Heather McMillan, Becky Lee, Jeff Bradford, Chaplain Tom Edwards and former therapist Ginny Bentley.

Special thanks to the late Dr. Christopher Matthews and the staff at the Kroger Pharmacy.

Services were held at an earlier date.

