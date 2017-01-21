Frank Gardner

He is survived by three daughters, Alicia Hubbard and her husband Kevin of Bristol, TN, Elizabeth Philips and her husband Ewing and Mavis Kennedy and her husband Joe, all of Wise, VA; a son, Allen Gardner of Norton, VA; eleven grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; a sister, Betty Sturgill and her husband Marvin of Norton, VA; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Monday, Jan. 23, 2017 at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton. Masonic services will be conducted at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel. A memorial service will follow with Larry Owens officiating.

The family wishes to express their thanks to the staff of Norton Community Hospital and Heritage Hall Healthcare of Wise for their kind attention and care given F.P.