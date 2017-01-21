logo

NORTON, VA – Frank Patrick (F.P.) Gardner, 86, died Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 at Norton Community Hospital. He was a mason and a member of Suther’s Lodge 259 AF&AM of the Grand Lodge of Virginia. He was a son of the late Emory Gardner and Rosie Pruitt Gardner. In addition to his parents we was preceded in death by his wife, Ruble Lunsford Gardner; a daughter, Regina Yates; a son, Frank Gardner; brothers and sisters, Horton Gardner, Emory Glen Gardner, Bramble Gardner, Elford Gardner, Vivian Clisso and Trula Clisso,

He is survived by three daughters, Alicia Hubbard and her husband Kevin of Bristol, TN, Elizabeth Philips and her husband Ewing and Mavis Kennedy and her husband Joe, all of Wise, VA; a son, Allen Gardner of Norton, VA; eleven grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; a sister, Betty Sturgill and her husband Marvin of Norton, VA; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Monday, Jan. 23, 2017 at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton. Masonic services will be conducted at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel. A memorial service will follow with Larry Owens officiating.

The family wishes to express their thanks to the staff of Norton Community Hospital and Heritage Hall Healthcare of Wise for their kind attention and care given F.P.