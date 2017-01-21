Bill Chess

Bill was saved at a young age at Fisher’s Creek Baptist Church. He loved life, his family and extended family. He would do anything for anyone, loved to make you laugh and make jokes. His favorite thing was spending the day with his best friend, caregiver, cook, his rock, and who he loved, Molly Gillenwater, who we can never thank enough for taking care and loving him.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Thelma; son, Roger; parents, Willard and Lena; two brothers, Charles and John; son in law, Rick Price; step daughter, Rita Lawson.

He is survived by his two sons; Dean (Rhonda) and Donnie (Stacey); daughter, Glenda Price (Bob); two grandsons, Joshua Price, Dakota Chess; one granddaughter, Ashley (David) Chess; two great granddaughters, Twins, Isabelle and Lilah; one step grandson, Dakota and son, Silas; sisters, Margaret (Johnny) Parris, Brenda (Danny) Trent; his extended family who loved him so; special daughter, Libby (Lonnie) Walker; two grandsons, Jamie Lawson and family, Randy Johnson and family; step son in law, L.C. Lawson; several nieces, nephews , friends and neighbors.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Monday, January 23, 2017 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Ray Mullins and Rev. Heath Elkins officiating. The graveside service will be at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at Hawkins County Memorial Gardens.

Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.