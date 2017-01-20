Richard Lyndsay Fugate

Richard was born in Rogersville, on July 29, 1949, and resided in Rogersville most of his life. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and TN Army National Guard. He was retired from TVA John Sevier Fossil Fuel Steam Plant.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Fugate, Jr. & Mary K. Fugate; brothers, Joseph Fugate III, Neal Fain, Marshall Cartwright; and sister, Judith Fugate.

Richard, known affectionately as “Lynn”, loved two things in life: his family, and cooking. Both brought him incredible joy. Fish fry’s, ribs, his daughters and grandchildren, a good game of cards and a leisurely day of fishing with his brothers and nephew, were how he spent his retirement years.

He is survived by his four loving daughters: Lynnette (Kevin) Camon of Auburn, Ga., Schanda (Chris) Moore, of Jefferson City, TN, and Missy & Machelle Fugate, of Morristown, TN; five dear sisters, Phyllis Ewing, of Rogersville, TN, Barbara (Rolax) Jones, of Rogersville, TN, Kathy (Lanny) Tarter, of Johnson City, TN, Christine (Tony) Johnson, of Kingsport, TN, and Pamela Fugate, of Lakeland, FL; one brother, Jeffrey Fugate of Kingsport, TN; nine grandchildren; one great grandchild; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends; special friends, Jimmy Coffey Sr. and Jimmy Lynn Coffey.

Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Sunday (1/22/17) at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm prior to the services or anytime at the residence of his sister, Barbara Jones. Burial will follow in Mitchell Crest Cemetery with military honors provided by the Tennessee Army National Guard and the

Hawkins County Color Guard. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.