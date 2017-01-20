Maggie Geneva Sherill

She is preceded in death by her first husband, Robert F. Shifley and her second husband, Ira Sherill, whom she loved dearly and shared 15 very happy years together before God called him home. She is also preceded in death by two brothers, Lewis and Charlie Sutton; three sisters, Ruby (Ike) Daniels, Rettie (Joe) Boatright and Mary (Morrison) Chadwill and several nieces and nephews.

Maggie is survived by her daughter, Pauline (Richard) Relue whom she lived with and was cared for by the last seven years in Fort Wayne, IN; five grandchildren, Robert (Deb) Braselton, Ted (Linda) Braselton, Jennifer (Steve) Moring, Sonny (Cynequa) Relue, Lynn (Tom) Tetil; 11 great-grandchildren; a sister, Ann McDonald and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 22, 2017 from 4 until 6:00 p.m. at Robinette Funeral Home in Rose Hill, VA. Funeral services will follow at 6:00 p.m. with the Rev. Joe Gilbert, Rev. Randy Seabolt and Rev. Tommy Thomas officiating. A graveside service will be held on Monday, January 23, 2017 at the R.S. Campbell Cemetery in Rose Hill. Everyone is asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:15 a.m. Monday morning to proceed to the cemetery.

Online condolences may viewed or sent by visiting our website, www.RobinetteFuneralHomes.com. Robinette Funeral Home of Rose Hill is serving the Sherill family.