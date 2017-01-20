Maclene C. Signorelli Bentley

She was born in Dunbar Virginia, the daughter of the late William and Maude Collier. She went to J.J. Kelly High School class of 1954. Some of her hobbies included painting, and spending time with her family; especially her grand children and great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and one granddaughter Lindsey Grey Bentley.

She is survived by her husband Eugene Earl Bentley, her children Mike Bentley of Big Stone Gap, Tony Bentley wife Patricia of Wise, and Cassia McCoy husband Terry of Big Stone Gap, her grandchildren; Erin McCoy Phillips husband David, Brandon McCoy wife Megan, Whitney Vanover husband Dan, Anthony Bentley; great-grandchildren, Savannah, Cameron, Brayden, Colton, Gunner, Kara, Natalie; several other close relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends on Sat (Jan 21,) at Holding Funeral Home from 5 pm until 7 pm for the visitation.

The service will be conducted following the visitation in the chapel with Pastor Rick Whitten officiating.

The committal service will be held on Monday (Jan 23, 2017) in the American Legion Cemetery at 3p.m. those wishing to attend the committal are asked to meet at the cemetery.

You may go online to view the obituary, sign the guest registry, or leave the family a condolence at www.holdingfuneralhome.com

Holding Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Maclene Bentley.