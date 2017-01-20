Hobert was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Clinton McDavid and Easter Ellen Carter McDavid; his first wife, Vernell Smith McDavid; daughter, Valerie McDavid; grandson, Joshua Adams; 5 sisters and two brothers.

He is survived by his current wife, Loraine H. McDavid; children Mark (Patricia) McDavid and Marcia Adams; step-children, Tim (Anne) Hampton and Janice (Douglas) Thonney; grandchildren, Lesley (Tracy) McDavid, Patrick (Jade) McDavid, Steven Morris, Mike (Reese) Willis, Matthew Hampton, and William Hampton; great-grandchildren, Dayton McDavid, Ayden Morris, Aniston McDavid, Ethan Willis, and Addison Willis; special-nephew Ray McDavid Jr.; and numerous nephews, nieces, and relatives.

Hobert graduated from Rye Cove High School in 1940. Following service in the US Air Force during WW II, Hobert worked for Eastman Chemical and retired after 42 years. Hobert loved Gospel music and was a member of several quartets through the years.

A Memorial Service is scheduled for Saturday, January 21 at 2:00 PM at Speers Ferry Church, Gate City, VA with Rev. Johnny R Duncan and Rev. Bill Tignor officiating.

A private family interment will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Speers Ferry Church c/o Pastor Johnny R Duncan, 2388 Robinette Valley Rd, Duffield, VA 24244.

The care of Hobert Mitchell McDavid (Hobie Dobie) and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.