Cecil “Junior” C. Wolfe, Jr.

He is survived by his wife, Ellen (Armstrong) Wolfe of Surgoinsville, TN; many cousins, an aunt; 2 brothers-in-law and a sister-in-law.

The family would like to thank Mary Ann Lane for her help and care, throughout the loss of Junior.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill, TN. A memorial service will follow with Rev. Kenny Hammonds and Pastor Freddy Freeman officiating. Honorary pallbearer will be Mike Barger.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Oak Dale Central Baptist Church in Surgoinsville, TN.

