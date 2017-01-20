Bill Martin

He was preceded in death by his parents, Coon and Katie Martin; 3 brothers, Jack, Orville and Garland Martin; 3 sisters, Effie Hicks, Audrey Hicks and Nell Roller.

Bill is survived by 2 daughters, Goldie Dunn and Sherri Renner and husband, Randy; the mother of his daughters and the love of his life, Shirley Ferguson; 3 granddaughters, Amanda Caldwell and husband, Daniel, Megan Dunn and fiancé, Luke Keating, and Samantha Dunn; 2 great-grandchildren, Peyton Caldwell and Mason Dunn; 2 brothers, Larry Martin & wife, Linda, and Tim Martin; 3 sisters, Dot Bragg and husband, Johnny, Katherine Conners, and Joann Chavira; special friend, Curt Woods; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Saturday from 5-7:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Paul Stanley officiating.

The graveside service will be conducted on Sunday at 2:00 pm at Cross Anchor Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Steve Woods, Daniel Caldwell, John Dunn, Timmy Jones, Kenny Jones and Lynn Martin. Honorary pallbearers will be Tommy Collins, Timmy Collins and Luke Keating.

