Roy Thomas Davis

• Today at 9:38 AM

ROGERSVILLE - Roy Thomas Davis, age 73 of Rogersville, passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at his residence following an extended illness. Mr. Davis was employed for a number of years with Mason Dixon and retired from Consolidated Freightways following many years of service. He was a member of East Rogersville Baptist Church. Mr. Davis had a passion for fast cars and was a classic car enthusiast. He was preceded in death by his parents, Maurice and Wanda Brown Davis.

He is survived by his wife, Linda F. Davis; step-sons, Thomas D. Truxell and wife, Lisa of Waynesboro, VA, Ronald L. Truxell of Staunton, VA, Jay G. Truxell and wife, Shelly of Churchville, VA; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren.

Visitation hours will be 1:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M., Saturday, January 21, 2017 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.

Funeral service will be conducted 3:00 P.M., Saturday, January 21, 2017 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. John Parrott, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in Highland Cemetery.

