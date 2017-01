He is preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie and Sally Neeley; and sister; Wanda Lou Neeley.

Robert is survived by his loving daughter, McKayla Lawson; sisters, Betty (Sam) Mays, Teresa (Mark) Street; nephews, Daniel and Jeremy Street, Ethan and Evan Mays.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 6:00 pm till 8:00 pm at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.