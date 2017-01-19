logo

no avatar

Phyllis Ann Collins

• Today at 1:18 PM

KINGSPORT - Phyllis Ann Collins, 65, of Kingsport, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born February 4, 1951 in Johnson City, TN to the late Edward Vaughn and Mary Sue Vaughn Hudson. Phyllis was a loving wife and sister. She was kind hearted and was willing to help any one in need. Her interests included cooking and working in her flowers. She was a born again Christian who loved Jesus with all her heart. Phyllis was employed at Bassett's Ice Cream Shop for several years.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of forty-three years, Larry Collins; daughter, Kimberly Lawrence; sisters, Charlotte Vaughn, Carolyn Riddle and husband, Bill, Connie Taylor and Rhonda Bailey; step-son, Larry Collins Jr. and wife, Portia; step-grandson, Cain Collins; step- granddaughter, Charleigh Collins; special nephew, Chris Milan; several nieces and nephews; her special furbabies, Trouble and Molly Sue; special friends, Donna, Brenda, Teresa, Thomas and Lou Lovell and all of the Highland community.

The family will receive friends 5:00-6:45 pm Friday, January 20, 2017 at Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 7:00 pm in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel with Pastor Margaret Price officiating. The family extends their sincere gratitude to Cindy Collins and Mountain States Hospice for their compassionate care of Phyllis.

The care of Phyllis Ann Collins and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.