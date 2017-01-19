Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of forty-three years, Larry Collins; daughter, Kimberly Lawrence; sisters, Charlotte Vaughn, Carolyn Riddle and husband, Bill, Connie Taylor and Rhonda Bailey; step-son, Larry Collins Jr. and wife, Portia; step-grandson, Cain Collins; step- granddaughter, Charleigh Collins; special nephew, Chris Milan; several nieces and nephews; her special furbabies, Trouble and Molly Sue; special friends, Donna, Brenda, Teresa, Thomas and Lou Lovell and all of the Highland community.

The family will receive friends 5:00-6:45 pm Friday, January 20, 2017 at Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 7:00 pm in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel with Pastor Margaret Price officiating. The family extends their sincere gratitude to Cindy Collins and Mountain States Hospice for their compassionate care of Phyllis.

The care of Phyllis Ann Collins and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.