Peggy Boltz

She was a lifelong resident of Big Stone Gap, VA. She was a C.N.A. for over 30 years with various healthcare facilities. She was a Christian. Peggy devoted her life to caring for others.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Franklin M. Boltz; and her parents, James H. and Edith (Collins) Williams, Sr.

Peggy is survived by her daughter, Dianna Smith and her husband, Ledford of Big Stone Gap; two granddaughters, Brittany Smith and Ashleigh Smith; one great granddaughter, Olivia Brooke Smith; two brothers, James “Bubby” Williams and wife, Teresa of Big Stone Gap, and Dale Williams and wife, Margaret of Appalachia, VA; nephews, Jamie Williams and wife Christi, Dustin and David Williams, Chris and Chad Bartee; nieces, Angela Westmoreland and Baylee Williams; and many lifelong friends.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at Holding Funeral Home (17 E. 3rd St., N.) in Big Stone Gap, VA. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.

Burial will follow at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens.

