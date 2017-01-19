Lelia Faye Quillen Casey

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Preas Casey; sisters, Evelyn Jo Quillen and Francis Uneva (Mickie) King; brother, Vernon Waldo Quillen.

Survivors include one son, Gary Quillen Casey, M.D. and wife, Lisa of Kingsport, TN; daughters, Dr. Jerean Casey Grau and husband, Fred Gorter of LaGrange, GA and Gizele Casey Bowen and husband, Joseph of Tazewell, VA; five grandchildren; two great grandchildren; many beloved nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Following cremation, a spring or summer graveside service will be conducted.

In lieu of flowers or memorial contributions, enjoy great music, pick a flower, play checkers, kiss a baby, exercise, or simply be kind to another.

Peery & St.Clair Funeral Home of Tazewell, VA is serving the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.peerystclairfuneralhome.com