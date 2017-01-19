logo

CEDAR BLUFF - Lelia Faye Quillen Casey, age 98 of Cedar Bluff, VA died Wednesday, January 18, 2017 following a brief illness. Born March 18, 1918 at Nickelsville, VA she was a daughter of the late Vernon Wood Quillen, M.D. and Lillian Catherine Carty Quillen. A woman of deep faith, she was a member of Gethsemane Baptist Church in Richlands, VA. She was an early progressive thinker and strong supporter of education. She graduated from Emory & Henry College, having majored in French and did post graduate work at University of Richmond. During 1943-44, she boarded a bus for Washington, DC to help during WWII and became a civil servant working at the Pentagon as a comptometrist. She then returned to Virginia where she taught high school math, science, and drama for approximately 10 years after which she devoted herself to her home and family. Having always loved music, in her final years at Commonwealth Assisted Living in Cedar Bluff, VA she renewed her passion for piano playing, much to the enjoyment of all there. She stated recently that she felt she was living at a country club, and the family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the exemplary staff of Commonwealth Assisted Living and Legacy Hospice for their deep love and care each exhibited.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Preas Casey; sisters, Evelyn Jo Quillen and Francis Uneva (Mickie) King; brother, Vernon Waldo Quillen.

Survivors include one son, Gary Quillen Casey, M.D. and wife, Lisa of Kingsport, TN; daughters, Dr. Jerean Casey Grau and husband, Fred Gorter of LaGrange, GA and Gizele Casey Bowen and husband, Joseph of Tazewell, VA; five grandchildren; two great grandchildren; many beloved nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Following cremation, a spring or summer graveside service will be conducted.

In lieu of flowers or memorial contributions, enjoy great music, pick a flower, play checkers, kiss a baby, exercise, or simply be kind to another.

