June was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Her employment history included the Mason-Dixon and serving as a secretary for the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy. She retired from the Social Security Administration as a Claims Representative in 1991 following thirty-two years of service with the U.S. Government.

Her hobbies included making porcelain dolls, bowling and working in her flowers.

She was a 1946 graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School, a member of the V.F.W., the Eagles and Moose Auxiliaries. June attended Kendrick’s Creek United Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son, Robert L. Hilton, Jr.; sisters, Pauline Swaney and Freda Dockery; brother, Donald Taylor; son-in- law, Anthony H. Arnold.

Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of sixty-nine years, Robert Hilton, Sr.; daughter, Debby Arnold; grandchildren, Logan Smith, Magan Brissel, Katie Hilton, Warren Arnold and Eric Arnold; fourteen great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends 1:00-2:00 pm Saturday, January 21, 2017 at Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 2:00 pm in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel with Dr. Phil Hoskins officiating.

An Entombment Committal Service will follow in Oak Hill Mausoleum I. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials in June’s honor be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 2020 Meadowview Parkway, #100, Kingsport, TN 37660.

The family extends their sincere gratitude to Wellmont Hospice for their compassionate care of June.

The care of June E. Hilton and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.