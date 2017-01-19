James Lloyd Anderson

A native of Lee County, he was born March 15, 1953 to the late Lloyd and Lillian McDaniels Anderson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters, Patricia Anderson, Wanda Sue King, Maudie Lee Cress and Elizabeth Jane Anderson; and two brothers, Clifton Lee Anderson and Larry Thomas Anderson.

Jim is survived by his fiancé, Peggy Parsons, of Jonesville; three sisters, Mary Ruth Pennington of Kingsport, TN, Karen Anderson and Beatrice Stapleton, both of Jonesville; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 11 until 12:00 p.m. Saturday, January 21, at Robinette Funeral Home in Jonesville. The funeral service will follow at 12:00 noon with David Jerrell and Steve Neff officiating. Graveside services will follow in the Neff-Anderson Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent and viewed by visiting, www.RobinetteFuneralHomes.com. Robinette Funeral Home of Jonesville is serving the Anderson family.