James Kyle Weatherly

James was born to the late Sam and Mary Dishner Weatherly of Kingsport, TN. James was a long term employee of Kingsport Printing Press, State of California Printing Office, and retiring from the United States Government Printing Office in 1989. Mr. Weatherly graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School before entering the US Navy in 1945. James was a fifty year member of the Kingsport Lodge No. 688.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Weatherly was preceded in death by his wife, Ailena Hart Weatherly; his son, James David Weatherly; and seven sisters, Wanda, Mona, Mary, Ardeth, Gladys, Willie Jo, Libby; and two brothers, Sam and Charles.

Surviving are his daughter, Karen Dawn Bibbins and husband Thomas Bibbins of Blacksburg, VA; grandson, Thomas Bibbins and wife Meagan McLamb Bibbins; great-grandsons, Trevor and Tyler of Williamsburg, VA; grandson, Andrew Bibbins of Falls Church, VA; and grandson, Jonathan Bibbins of Blacksburg, VA; daughter-in-law, Patricia Weatherly; and grandson, Maxime Weatherly of Norfolk, VA; and numerous in-laws, nieces, and nephews.

The family will receive family and friends from 11-12 noon on Saturday, January 21, 2017, at Cassidy United Methodist Church, Kingsport, TN. Services will be conducted following the reception at 12:15 p.m. with Pastor Chris McLain of Blacksburg, VA officiating. Interment will follow at 2:30 p.m. at East Lawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in honor of Mr. James Weatherly at St.Jude.org, or phone 800-805-5856, or mail 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

The family would like to thank the staff at Warm Hearth Kroontje Center for exceptional care and concern for James for the last eight years.