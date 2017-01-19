He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Polly Swiney; three brothers and one sister.

Haskell is survived by his wife, Sue Swiney of Norton, VA; his sons, James H. (Bobbie) Sweeney of Johnson City, TN and Jimmy R. (Marjie) Swiney of Colonial Heights, TN; his daughter, Tina (Scott) Cupp, of East Stone Gap, VA; his brother, Worley Swiney of Carters Valley, TN; his grandchildren, Michael Sweeney, Melissa Sutterfield, Jason Swiney, Adam Swiney, Kellie Cupp and Chase Cupp, and seven great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Friday, January 20, 2017, from 4:00–6:00 pm at Heritage Church of God, Big Stone Gap, VA. Funeral services will follow at 6:00 pm with Rev. Ronnie Mutter and Pastor Jeff Sams officiating.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 21, 2017, at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens, Big Stone Gap, VA. Family and friends are asked to assemble at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens for the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Heritage Church of God, 775 Wood Ave. E., Big Stone Gap, VA or to the church of your choice.

Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the family of Haskell Swiney.