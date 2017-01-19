She was preceded in death by grandparents, Charlie S. and Myrtle Hunt of Fall Branch, TN, Robert and Ruby Gibbons of Church Hill, TN, and Uncle Aubrey Flick.

Surviving are her husband, Craig Cox; daughter, Jessica Cox; son, Zachary Cox, all of Oak Ridge; parents, Charlie and Betty Jo Hunt; brother, Mark A. Hunt and wife, Brooke; niece, Ava Hunt; nephew, Keller Bolling; mother-in-law, Marlene Crouch, all of Kingsport, TN; uncle, Ed Gibbons and wife, Theresa; aunts, Jerri Flick of Johnson City, TN, and Carolyn Gibbons of Church Hill, TN; and cousins, Mitzi Smith and husband, Cliff, Josh Gibbons and wife, Lisa, and Alison Waskiewicz and husband, Joe.

The funeral service was held in Kernersville, NC on Sunday, January 15, 2017.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 21, 2017 from 11-12:00 pm at Double Springs Baptist Church in Kingsport, TN. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Crystal Hunt Cox Memorial Fund at Northwest Middle School in Oak Ridge, NC (please contact the family for information regarding the fund), or to the American Cancer Society, 4 Oak Branch, Dr., #A, Greensboro, NC 27407.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Crystal Leigh Hunt Cox.