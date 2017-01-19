logo

KINGSPORT - Cindy Christina Louise Smith 53, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 16, 2017 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Cindy was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. She was a registered nurse at Holston Valley for over 20 years. Cindy enjoyed spending time with her family and sewing. She was a cub-scout leader for troop #250.

Cindy was preceded in death by her father, Kenny Smith.

Survivors include her mother, Flora Lee Smith; daughters, Aubrey Herrmann and Tiffanie Martin; son, Adyn Smith; grandchildren, Ashton, Angelese, Zechariah, Emmilee, Cheyenne, Nathanial, and Elizabeth; along with a host of family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5pm to 6pm on Friday, January 20, 2017 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport. A celebration of life service will follow in the chapel with Pastor Phil Roberts officiating. Presentation of the flag will be conducted by American Legion Post #3/265.

