Cindy Christina Louise Smith

Cindy was preceded in death by her father, Kenny Smith.

Survivors include her mother, Flora Lee Smith; daughters, Aubrey Herrmann and Tiffanie Martin; son, Adyn Smith; grandchildren, Ashton, Angelese, Zechariah, Emmilee, Cheyenne, Nathanial, and Elizabeth; along with a host of family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5pm to 6pm on Friday, January 20, 2017 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport. A celebration of life service will follow in the chapel with Pastor Phil Roberts officiating. Presentation of the flag will be conducted by American Legion Post #3/265.

