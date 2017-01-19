Charlie Clayton Hammonds

Charlie is survived by Jerry’s widow, Emogene Hammonds and Jerry’s children, Lowell and Myra Hammonds, Don and Linda Hammonds, and Brenda and Barry Flora and by Marie’s children, Jean and Bobby Salyer and Dedrick and Jackie Spivey. He is also survived by special nieces and nephews and their families, Stephanie and Gerald Reed, Amy and Aaron Ward, Bryan and Sloane Bowen, and Alan and Laura Hammonds and a very special cousin, Wilma (Sis) Patrick. He also leaves behind several great-great nephews and nieces and numerous cousins and friends.

Charlie was a lifelong farmer and will be remembered for his huge vegetable gardens and his helping hands to all the neighbors.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 21, 2017, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel . Burial will take place after the service in the family cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

