Annette Green Edwards

Mrs. Edwards was descended from several of Southwest Virginia’s pioneering families. A direct ancestor, James Green Sr. of Fort Blackmore, was killed by Indians on Dec. 31, 1782 while hunting on Indian Creek near the Pound River. Her grandfather, William Patton Beverly, was born in what was then known as Princes Flats (now Norton), in 1860.

She was preceded in death by her husband Glenn Edwards, a daughter Daphne Edwards Eads, her parents Charles Patrick and Roberta Beverly Green, three brothers Charles Herbert Green, Daniel Marion Green and Robert Green and sisters-in-law and special friends Grace Green and Dorothy Green..

Surviving are a sister Virginia Green Sturgill and husband Jack of Petersburg, W.Va, a brother William R. Green and wife Charlene of Coeburn, her son Gregory Edwards and wife Christine of Norton and Hatteras Island, N.C., a son-in-law Gary Eads of Gray, Tenn., four grandchildren Chad and Matthew Eads and Cassie Edwards-Riggs and Shana Edwards, seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Edwards was a former member of the Norton Presbyterian Church and was active in the women of the church. She was a homemaker and worked as a clerk and bookkeeper with her husband in his radio and television business in Norton. They moved to a farm on the Clinch River in Scott County in 1970.

She was skilled in arts and crafts, including cut-paper art and eggery. An exhibit of her decorated eggs was held at the Scott County Library. She was involved and remained to her death deeply interested in politics. She served as a Democratic election judge in Norton and Scott County.

Mrs. Edwards elected cremation. At her request, a graveside service will be conducted at a later date at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens where her ashes will be interred next to her late husband. Memorial contributions can be made to Rock Heritage Baptist Church, 4838 Fort Henry Drive, Kingsport, Tenn., 37663.