logo

no avatar

Thomas J Mitchell

• Today at 4:28 PM

Thomas J Mitchell, 74, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2017. He was loved by everyone who knew him. He was born March 1st, 1942 in Kingsport, TN, the son of the late Willie and Eliza Mitchell. Mr. Mitchell served in the United States Army and attended Bethesda Freewill Baptist Church. He is also preceded in death by his wife Margaret Mitchell, son; William Ray Mitchell, sisters; Carrie Gambrel, Patt Hall, May Vance and Lilly Williams and Flora Hutchins, brother Edward Wayne Mitchell.

He is survived by his son; Troy Mitchell, daughter; Patricia Lynn Mitchell, grandchildren; Dustin, Justin, Joseph, Jarred, Cameron and Mykayla Mitchell, Peyton Ford. great grandchild; Aubree Mitchell, sisters; Peggy Hutchins, Lena Davis, Juanita Cook, several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 4:00 P.M Thursday, January 19, 2017 at Trinity Memorial Centers with Pastor Danny Willis officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. prior to the service

Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family. You may visit Trinitymemorialcenters.com to send a message of condolence or flowers to the family.