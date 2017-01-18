Thomas J Mitchell

He is survived by his son; Troy Mitchell, daughter; Patricia Lynn Mitchell, grandchildren; Dustin, Justin, Joseph, Jarred, Cameron and Mykayla Mitchell, Peyton Ford. great grandchild; Aubree Mitchell, sisters; Peggy Hutchins, Lena Davis, Juanita Cook, several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 4:00 P.M Thursday, January 19, 2017 at Trinity Memorial Centers with Pastor Danny Willis officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. prior to the service

Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family. You may visit Trinitymemorialcenters.com to send a message of condolence or flowers to the family.