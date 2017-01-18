Patricia Morton Posey

Pat was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She embodied the spirit of Christ and saw Christ in every person she met. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Kingsport. Pat never had an unkind word to say to anyone and was an extraordinary encourager and optimist with a strength of will for good that was contagious.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ada Lee Owens Morton and Philip Hosley Morton; sister, Eugenia Morton Thatcher; and husband, Walker Brock Posey, Jr.

Pat is survived by her daughters, Eugenia Lee Posey-Marcos of Gaithersburg, Maryland, Jessica Dee Posey-Dowty of Kingsport, and Julia Beth Posey of Gainesville, Georgia; and grandchildren, Elizabeth Laurel Dowty and Amy Lee Tighe.

A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday at 1:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport with Rev. Mitchell Whisnant officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.

An inurnment service will be held on Saturday at Poseyville United Methodist Church Cemetery, Poseyville, GA

