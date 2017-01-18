Jane M. Kinkead

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ben H. Kinkead; parents, Wilbur M. and Grace Hughes McConnell; brother, M.J. McConnell; sister, Ann M. Williams; and nephew, George Grills, Jr.

Jane is survived by her daughter, Jan Hiltzheimer and husband, Fitz of Savannah, GA; 2 grandsons, Fitz Hiltzheimer IV and wife, Kelly of Savannah, and Ben Hiltzheimer and wife, Kristin of Durham, NC; 5 precious great-grandchildren, Haley, Sara, Maya, Tec and

Sid; dearly loved nieces and nephews, Jane Jones, Pat Grills, Mickey Grills, Jean Smith, Harry Nelms and Forrest Richards; dear friends, Christine Trimble, Bridget Franklin, Debra Gillenwater, Sharon Anderson, Teresa Wallin; and Amedysis Hospice Care nurses, Heather McMillan, Becky Lee, Jeff Bradford, Chaplain Tom Edwards and former therapist Ginny Bentley.

The family will receive friends on Saturday at 2:00 pm, with a Celebration of Life service at 3:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.

