A Kingsport native, Debra graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School. A long-term caregiver, Debra loved a variety of sports including darts, bowling and volleyball. She also enjoyed spending time with the lights of her life, her numerous grandkids.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Lawson, and mother, Louise Gilliam.

Debra is survived by her son Brandon Stanbrough and wife, Heather; daughter, Ashley

Bentley and husband, Matt; father and stepmother, RC and Glenna Gilliam; grandchildren Abbey, Emma and Oliver; and stepchildren, Sonny, Vanessa and Kristi; and several step grandchildren.

Services will be private.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Debra “Mamaw” Lawson.