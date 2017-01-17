Wayne Sizemore

Wayne was born July 6, 1953 in Pennington Gap, Va. All who knew Wayne saw a quiet strength, gentle spirit and work ethic that was admirable. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was the Chief Engineer for Cumulus Broadcasting and an active member of Kingsport Community Church where he faithfully served his community.

Wayne was preceded in death by his father Hayden Sizemore, mother Mildred Bernice Sizemore and daughter Melissa.

Left to cherish his memories is his loving wife of 18 years, Frances Sizemore; sons; Andrew Sizemore, David Ricketts and wife Crystal, Chris Ricketts and wife Carie, Brian Ricketts and wife Rebekah; two granddaughters and five grandsons.

In honor of Wayne’s request, a Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday January 18th, 2017 at 7 pm at Kingsport Community Church with Rev. Ron Lowe and Rev. Mark Stayton officiating. The family will receive friends at 6:30 pm.

In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made to Kingsport Community Church 2316 Memorial Blvd Kingsport, TN 37664.

Online condolences may be made to the Sizemore family at www.eastlawnkingpsort.com. East Lawn Funeral Home has the honor of serving the Sizemore family.