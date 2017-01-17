Milburn Flay Brooks

He was born November 20, 1923 in Rogersville, TN, son of the late Nubern C. Brooks and Nellie (Elkins) Brooks.

Milburn worked an Architectural Engineer. He also proudly served his country in the United States Army during the World War II.

He is survived by: Daughter, Lydia (Charles) Alfrey, Crossville, TN; Grandchildren, Benjamin Whalen, Ryan Alfrey, and Tyler Alfrey; Great-Grandchildren, Madison Whalen and Spencer Whalen; and Sister, Margaret Smith.

In addition to his parents, Milburn is preceded in death by his Wife, Betty Sensabaugh Brooks; Sister, Marie Brooks Hickman; and Brother, Charles Brooks.

Memorial Services will be held at a later date.

Bilbrey Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.