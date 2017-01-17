Jennifer Dean Beavers

Jenny was a member of Willow Branch Baptist Church. She was a retired school teacher with 30 years of experience with Scott County Public Schools.

Teaching was Jenny’s passion. She loved each student that she taught in a very special way.

Jenny was also a member of the Alpha Zeta chapter of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International.

Jenny was preceded in death by her father, Emory Lowell Dean; grandfather and grandmother, Nelson and Alta Frazier; and mother-in-law, Madalene N. Beavers.

Jenny is survived by her husband of 32-1/2 years, Stephen Beavers of Hiltons; her son, Sgt. Derek Beavers of India Company 3/25 U.S. Marine Corps, of the home; her mother, Dicie Dean of Hiltons; one brother, Steven Dean of Hiltons; sister and brother-in-law, Sherry and Mike Trail of Bristol; father-in-law, Jack Beavers of Bristol; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jack and Sheila Beavers of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Judy and John Felty of Bristol; and nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

At Jenny’s request, her body will be donated to Lincoln Memorial University for the advancement of science in research to help someone live a better life.

A very special thank you goes to the nursing staff on 2 West at Wellmont Bristol Regional Medical Center for the wonderful care they gave Jenny and our family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to the Jenny Beavers Memorial Fund, Hilton Elementary School, 303 Academy Road, Hiltons, Va. 24258.

We love you, Jenny, and you will be missed by everyone.

A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, March 11, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Hilton Elementary School.