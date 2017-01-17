George M. Stevenson

He was born in Atlanta, GA. He was raised in Mansfield and Monticello, GA. He was a Veteran of the United States Army from 1954-1956. From there he went to Georgia Institute of Technology 1956-1959. He was a member of Emory United Methodist Church and attended First Broad Street United Methodist Church. Between being discharged from the Army, he was married to the love of his life, Laura on June 10, 1956 and then graduated from Georgia Tech with a Bachelor’s Degree in Chemical Engineering. In June 1959, he went to work for Eastman Kodak where he worked 27 years and 11 months before retiring in 1987. Upon retirement he was Superintendent of Acid Concentration Department/ CE Division. From 1987-2005 he began to volunteer for the American Red Cross, where he worked many disasters including 911 in New York City. He volunteered at Buffalo Mountain Camp for many years where he served in many capacities. He also volunteered many years with Carpenter’s Helpers at First Broad Street United Methodist Church. George went on many mission trips through The United Methodist Church, including Haiti and Zimbabwe, Africa working on the New Africa University. He went to Estonia, Cuba, Costa Rica, Brazil, Panama, Puerto Rica, Belize, Honduras and Alaska in The Aleutian Islands. He made many trips to John’s Island, South Carolina as well. He kicked off the Sullivan County Soccer Association, (SCOSA) formerly Greater Indian Springs Soccer in 1979 with the help of many members of the community. In his spare time, he enjoyed many outdoor activities including camping, RV’ing, canoeing and kyaking.

He loved working in his garden and retreating to his patch of paradise outside Beaufort, South Carolina.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife Laura. Parents; George J. Stevenson and Estella Henderson Stevenson. A very special uncle and aunt helped raise George, Lamar and Bernice Henderson.

Survivors: Daughters; Amy Stevenson of Church Hill and Stella Stevenson of Kingsport.

Son; Pat Stevenson (Kim) of Raleigh, NC. Grandchildren; David Stevenson, Daniel Stevenson, Sean Stevenson and William Stevenson. Special Cousin; Carlton and Becky Henderson of Monticello, GA. Several Nieces, Nephews and Cousins, and his faithful companion Spot.

Receiving of friends will be Thursday, January 19, 2017 from 1:00pm to 3:00pm at East Tennessee Funeral Home Chapel, Service to immediately follow with Rev. Jack P. Weikel and Rev. Joe Green Officiating.

Committal Service following at East Tennessee Funeral Home Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Pat Stevenson, David Stevenson, Daniel Stevenson, Bob Hillhouse and Jerome Dorling.

The family would like to thank Smokey Mountain Home Health and Hospice and Visiting Angels.

We wish to also recognize and thank Betsy Baines for her tender loving care that she gave to our dad the last few years.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Red Cross, Alzheimer’s Foundation of America and Carpenter’s Helpers of First Broad Street United Methodist Church.

East Tennessee Funeral Home is humbled and honored to serve the Stevenson Family.