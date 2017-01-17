logo

no avatar

Fran L. Shell

• Today at 4:28 PM

STRAWBERRY PLAINS – Fran L. Shell, age 73 of Strawberry Plains passed away Monday, January 16, 2017. Member of Holston Baptist Church. Retired from Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center after 30 plus years as a Registered Nurse.

Preceded in death by parents, Fren and Jerry Campbell.

Survived by husband of 55 years, M.E. “Jim” Shell, Jr.; son, James (Annie) Shell; daughters, Jeri Beth (Keith) Hawkins and Lynda (Mike) Snider; grandchildren, Brian (Brooke) Hawkins, Grant Hawkins, Travis (Leah) Franklin, Taylor (Megan) Franklin, Haley Shell, A.J. (Julia) Young, John Young, Kevin Snider, and Kristen Snider; great grandchildren, Quentin Hawkins, Jackson Hawkins, Gracie Hawkins, Abby Young, Brooke Snider, and Sarah Snider; brother, Robert Lee Campbell; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Lonnie Parrott, Jody Roach, Dwaine and Peggy Pierce, and Marge DaMitz.

Special thanks to Knox Nephrology, 3 West at Ft. Sanders, and FMC New Market. Funeral services will be 8:00 PM Thursday, January 19, 2017, at Holston Baptist Church with Rev. Toby Downey officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:45 AM Friday at Eastview Memorial Gardens for an 11:00 AM interment. Pallbearers: Brian Hawkins, Grant Hawkins, Travis Franklin, Taylor Franklin, Haley Shell, and Lonnie Parrott. Honorary pallbearers: A.J. Young, John Young, and Kevin Snider.

The family will receive friends 5:30-8:00 PM on Thursday at Holston Baptist Church.

Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com