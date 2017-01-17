Fran L. Shell

Preceded in death by parents, Fren and Jerry Campbell.

Survived by husband of 55 years, M.E. “Jim” Shell, Jr.; son, James (Annie) Shell; daughters, Jeri Beth (Keith) Hawkins and Lynda (Mike) Snider; grandchildren, Brian (Brooke) Hawkins, Grant Hawkins, Travis (Leah) Franklin, Taylor (Megan) Franklin, Haley Shell, A.J. (Julia) Young, John Young, Kevin Snider, and Kristen Snider; great grandchildren, Quentin Hawkins, Jackson Hawkins, Gracie Hawkins, Abby Young, Brooke Snider, and Sarah Snider; brother, Robert Lee Campbell; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Lonnie Parrott, Jody Roach, Dwaine and Peggy Pierce, and Marge DaMitz.

Special thanks to Knox Nephrology, 3 West at Ft. Sanders, and FMC New Market. Funeral services will be 8:00 PM Thursday, January 19, 2017, at Holston Baptist Church with Rev. Toby Downey officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:45 AM Friday at Eastview Memorial Gardens for an 11:00 AM interment. Pallbearers: Brian Hawkins, Grant Hawkins, Travis Franklin, Taylor Franklin, Haley Shell, and Lonnie Parrott. Honorary pallbearers: A.J. Young, John Young, and Kevin Snider.

The family will receive friends 5:30-8:00 PM on Thursday at Holston Baptist Church.

