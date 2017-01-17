Eli Collins

Eli was born and raised in Kingsport, Tennessee and was a resident of the Hixson area for the past four years. He was a Junior at Hixson High School and was a member of the Hixson High School football team. Eli was currently working part time at Glenn Gene’s Deli. He was a former member of the Burk’s United Methodist Church Youth Program and currently a member of Hixson United Methodist Church Youth Ministry.

Eli is survived by brothers, Aaron Collins and Tyler Shanks; nephew, Gabriel Shanks; mother, Sandra King; father, Kenny Conway; grandparents, Wayne and Geraldine Shanks; aunt and legal guardian, Sherry Woods, uncle, Robert Shanks; beloved cousins, Dakota, Katelyn, Kevin and Jayden Woods, Kaleigh Riley, LeeAnn Clem, and Kenneth Shanks and his family.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm on Wednesday, January 18, and 2 to 3 pm on Thursday at the North Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home.

Services for Eli will follow at 3 pm on Thursday at the North Chapel with Pastor Reed Shell officiating. Burial will be in Hamilton Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made in Eli’s name to Hixson United Methodist Church Youth Ministry, 5301 Old Hixson Pike, Hixson, TN 37343.

Arrangements are by the North Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home, Crematory and Florist, 5401 Highway 153, Hixson, TN. Please share your thoughts and memories at www.chattanooganorthchapel.com.