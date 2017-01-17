Bradley John Rowland

He was preceded in death by his father, John Rowland.

Bradley is survived by his mother, Kathy Osteen; sister, Amber Couch; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday at 7:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association, 4660 Old Broadway St., Knoxville, TN 37918.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Fall Branch is serving the family of Brad Rowland.